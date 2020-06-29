Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino will resume 24-hour operations starting Wednesday.
Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is expected to begin 24-hour operations the following week on July 6, according to representatives from the Seneca Gaming Corp.
As part of their phased openings, limited table games will be offered at the Seneca-owned gaming sites under enhanced health and safety protocols. Table games that require guests to handle cards will be excluded. The list of excluded games includes, but not limited to, Ultimate Texas Hold’Em, Three Card Poker and Mississippi Stud.
Guests will be able to play blackjack, craps, roulette, and mini baccarat with the following enhanced social distancing measures in place:
• every other table will be open;
• three guests maximum per most table games;
• three guests maximum on each side of craps tables and
• for Baccarat, only the dealer will touch the cards.
“Every aspect of our reopening is being carefully coordinated in phases. It’s calibrated to bring more things back in service as we progress,” said David Sheridan, Interim CEO/CFO, Seneca Gaming Corp. “We’re being very measured in everything we do to present the safest, most enjoyable experience. As with each step in the process, we hope to move through this phased approach safely.”
Seneca Resorts & Casinos will continue to provide updated information on the phased reopening process on its websites. Visit senecaniagaracasino.com, senecabuffalocreekcasino.com, and senecaalleganycasino.com for “what you need to know before you go” and a message from Seneca Resorts & Casinos. Guests are expected to adhere to the new regulations established to keep everyone as safe as possible during their visit, gaming corporation officials noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.