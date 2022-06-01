Buffalo Bills fans are legendary for the harsh conditions they are willing to endure to cheer on their beloved team. Neither blizzards nor bone-chilling cold can keep them away. For the Bills’ playoff game against the New England Patriots this past January, a packed stadium sat through temperatures of 4 degrees with a wind chill well below zero.
A group of top executives and board members of Batavia Downs Gaming, along with their families and political friends, have found a way to avoid such hardships. According to an audit released last fall by the New York State Comptroller, the agency spent more than $1.3 million for heated luxury boxes and thousands of tickets to Bills games, Buffalo Sabres games and other expensive events in less than two years. And a good portion of those tickets went to the agency’s staff and directors.
The stated purpose of all those expensive luxury seats paid for with taxpayer funds is to lure gamblers with prizes to gamble more: Make a bet and win a chance to watch the Bills play from a luxury box. But according to the Comptroller, the agency did not keep complete records of who received a good portion of those tickets, and at least $120,000-worth did not go to gambling customers but to others, including agency directors, executives, and their families and friends.
Michael Nolan is a former volunteer firefighter and Elma town supervisor. He joined the executive team at Batavia Downs Gaming in 2011 and served as its chief operating officer from 2016 to 2020. I interviewed him for more than two hours. He was on the receiving end of those insider requests for tickets. “I would have board members calling me to ask for eight tickets to take their grandkids and their kids,” he told me.
I also spoke with Phil Barnes, a retired deputy sheriff who represents Schuyler County on the Batavia Downs board. He told me, “Board members would just ask, ‘Hey, do you have any tickets for Sunday’s Bills game, and they would get tickets.”
One person who received tickets like these is Richard Bianchi, who serves as the agency’s board chair. According to the Comptroller’s audit, Bianchi is a particular fan of hockey and of taxpayer-funded drinks and refreshments. In November 2018, Bianchi asked the marketing office for six tickets to see the Buffalo Sabres, an outing that ran up a $1,300 tab for food and alcohol. The next month, he asked for four Sabres box tickets for a gathering that cost $1,800 in food and drink.
Nolan told me that another director who demanded luxury seats is Richard Siebert, Genesee County’s representative on the board for nearly 30 years. Siebert’s requests included seats for himself and his grandchildren. When news of the luxury box giveaways broke, after the Comptroller’s audit, Siebert offered a novel explanation in a local media interview. He insisted that directors and executives who use the luxury boxes are there effectively on janitorial duty, just to keep things tidy for the gamblers who win seats.
“The host has to make sure it’s clean,” he said. “They have to make sure the food is served…we have to have staff members at every single event to do the housekeeping.”
In fact, the luxury boxes for Bills games come complete with attendants to serve the food and drinks, as well as VIP parking passes, special entrances to the stadium, heating and private bathrooms. VIP boxes like these cost between $6,000 and $20,000 per game to rent. It seems unlikely that the stadium expects these high-end clients to take on cleaning duties as well. After his office’s audit, Comptroller DiNapoli said, “Revenues from the OTB are supposed to go to participating municipalities, not to give board members and employees generous perks and other benefits.”
Batavia Downs Gaming, otherwise known as Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTB), is a public benefit corporation chartered under New York State law. It is owned collectively by 15 Western New York counties along with the cities of Buffalo and Rochester. Its operations include the Batavia horse racing track, casino and hotel, along with its network of more than two dozen betting parlors in the region. By law the profits it earns are supposed to be divided up among these local governments to help finance local services. It is run by a board of directors appointed by those same local governments.
