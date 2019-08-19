The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a white pickup truck who fled after striking a firefighter from the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company at Tonawanda Creek and Minnick roads about 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, the firefighter was directing traffic at an intersection that was closed due to an accident. The firefighter, who was wearing a reflective vest and carried a lighted wand, was taken to the Erie County Medical Center for "serious physical injuries," the sheriff's office stated.
The pickup truck was described as a "newer," Dodge 1500, painted white with black pin-striping about one and a half inches wide, located just above the door-handle. The truck may have front or side damage.
Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call Investigator Marc Reele at 438-3327.
