Willow Crawford, left, and her older sister Ava, right, join friend Kaylynn Vestre, center, in expressing their support for Richneck Elementary School first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner during a candlelight vigil in her honor at the School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 9. Zwerner was shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student while teaching class on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)