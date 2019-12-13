In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 photo, Bob and Jane Atkins, left, of Madison, W.Va., watch Robert Cole of French Creek Farms place their Christmas tree into a wrapping machine before being loaded onto their vehicle at the Capitol Market in Charleston, W.Va. Bob Atkins said not only are Christmas tree prices higher this year, but "there's not as many as usual, it seems to me." (AP Photo/John Raby)