The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a free, virtual National Cyber Summit for small businesses on Oct. 26. Tools, tips and resources to bolster cybersecurity infrastructure will be shared, and new trends and challenges faced by entrepreneurs will be explored.
"America's small businesses are pivoting to digital technologies and online strategies at historic rates to reach new customers and improve operational efficiencies, but that pivot has also exposed them to significant new threats from cyberattacks,” Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA administrator, said in a Thursday release. The summit's aim is to “build on that work and ensure America's 33 million small businesses and innovative startups can pivot safely online and grow resilient businesses," she said.
According to SBA, the summit is comprised of digestible and compact segments, and attendees will be able to network and access practical tips and problem-solving strategies. In addition to SBA staff, speakers will include representatives of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, FBI, business chambers, major technology platforms and business coaches.
Register for the summit at www.bit.ly/SBACyberSummit.
