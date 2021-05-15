ROCHESTER — Officers' video of a deadly police shooting in Rochester does not clearly show what officers saw in the instants when they say a man pulled a gun on them, prompting them to fire and kill him in a car they had stopped.
Police released video Saturday of the shooting the day before, when officers stopped a car as part of an investigation into gunfire reported a few blocks away.
The video compiles clips from multiple officers' body cameras and is partially redacted to obscure faces and some verbal exchanges apparently identifying people.
In the moments before the gunfire, officers were asking a back-seat passenger to let them open the door and talk to him, the video shows. Then they run away from the car.
"There’s a gun! Gun! Gun! Drop it!” an officer yells.
At least four pops sound, then two more, then two more, as officers yell, “Show me your hands!” and tell colleagues via radio that a suspect is still moving. Then another pop sounds.
During the ensuing minutes, an officer radios that “there’s one suspect, in the back seat, who was armed. He pulled a gun from the right side of his waistband.”
The video later shows officers appearing to pull a handgun out of the car's back seat area after saying it was “down by his hand.”
But it's not clear from the video whether the man had a gun in his hands or fired it before officers did, where it was lying when they found it or how many officers fired. The darkness, the car window, objects and camera angles sometimes obscure the view.
Interim Chief of Police Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said Friday that it was too early in the investigation to say exactly how many shots were fired and by whom. The state attorney general’s office has opened an investigation, which is standard in New York when civilians die at the hands of police.
The slain man, who was in his 20s, was white and Hispanic, police Capt. Mark Mura said in an email. They have not released his name.
The deadly encounter happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday as police were looking into a report of shots being fired. In the video, officers tell occupants of the car that it was the only one seen leaving the area of the gunfire.
A front-seat passenger tells the officers the group was going to a hospital to get care for his ailing, pregnant girlfriend, who's standing outside the car and tells police she has anxiety and isn't feeling well. Police offer to call an ambulance for her, but she apparently declines.
Officers talk with the front-seat passenger, who agrees to let them open his door to speak with him, while the back-seat passenger looks at a cellphone and at points grouses behind the rolled-up car window that he wants police to let him go.
When police ask about opening the door to talk to him, he makes a muffled comment. They try the handle, and then they suddenly hurry away and yell that there's a gun.
The front-seat passenger was not injured and later tells police he's unarmed, the video shows. No officers were injured.
Rochester police have been under scrutiny in recent months over the March 2020 death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who perished after officers put a mesh hood over his head and held him to the ground until he stopped breathing. A grand jury ultimately rejected criminally negligent homicide charges against three officers.
