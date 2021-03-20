Kaylee Gabak, a certified nursing assistant, leaves Upstate University Hospital on March 1, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., months after nearly dying from COVID-19 just after giving birth to her daughter, Charlotte, before New Year's. Her mother, Cortney Haberlau, believes her daughter was infected at The Commons on St. Anthony nursing home in mid-December, just before her maternity leave. As the coronavirus made an end-of-the-year surge across New York, few nursing homes escaped unscathed. (N. Scott Trimble/The Post-Standard via AP)