Some states are setting pot policy by its potency

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.