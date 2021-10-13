This year’s tentative budget for the Town of Somerset sees a one-cent decrease in the tax rate, while at the same time spending is going up.
The total spending for Somerset is $3.32 million as compared to 2021 where $3.15 million was spent. Supervisor Jeff Dewart indicated that the municipality is feeling the same squeeze of rising costs for materials, equipment and fuel, forcing towns and cities to come up with cost-saving ideas.
"We're trying not to cut anything," Dewart said in response to questions regarding what had to be cut to keep the tax rate steady. To balance the equation, $1.8 million in revenues have been budged into the proposed 2022 budget compared to the $1.5 million made in 2021. The funds necessary to balance the equation, and keep the amount raised by taxes steady, are in the awarding of “cessation funds” Dewart said.
Somerset is still waiting for these funds to transfer over, but Dewart said he has already budgeted for part of them in the tentative budget.
“We’re really banking on those funds,” Dewart said.
The revenue stream is actually a grant fund available from the Electric Generation Facility Cessation Mitigation Program for municipalities that qualify by demonstrating property tax reductions, or in this case, reductions in revenue due to loss of Payment-in-Lieu-of-Taxes (PILOT) agreements, which means the facility paid a flat rate each year rather than a tax rate based on the assessment of their property for its obligation to the town.
According to the program’s website, the tax loss must be 20% or more and be, “a direct result of an electric generation facility ceasing operation within its jurisdiction.” As of April 2021, the state had gathered $140 million to disperse to communities like Somerset.
Dewart described the purpose of the funds to “bridge the gap” between years when the Somerset Coal Electric Generator was paying a PILOT to the town each year, and the following years after its decommissioning and the subsequent loss of revenue for the town. He said that the program would pay approximately 80% of what the town would’ve made had the power plant stayed in operation.
Revenue jumps can be seen between the 2021 budget and the tentative 2022 budget within the general fund by $150,000.
A workshop for the tentative budget has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 and a public hearing has already been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 3.
“We just got an email today and they need more information, so it’s going in a positive direction,” Dewart said.
