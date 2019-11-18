BARKER — The Somerset Operating Company on Monday announced plans to close the large coal-burning electricity generating plant in 90 days, a move that is likely to result in dozens of layoffs and cost the Town of Somerset one of its largest taxpayers.
The closure has been expected since early May, when the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced it was adopting more "stringent" carbon dioxide emissions limits for power plants, intended to phase out the use of coal in energy generation.
In a deactivation notice filed with state regulators on Nov. 15, the plant owner, Riesling Power LLC, cited the stricter emissions rules as well as "deteriorating market conditions."
The 685-megawatt facility, located on Lake Road, employs 55 people, down from 78 employees in August 2018. Those employees are expected to be laid off, except for some who may be retained for remediation and plant closure work.
The closure will mark the end of coal-fired energy generation in the state.
Riesling shuttered its coal-burning plant in Tompkins County, the Cayuga Operating Company, on Oct. 31, also citing the stricter state emissions standards and market conditions. The Cayuga plant filed its deactivation notice June 28.
Riesling has proposed repurposing both sites into data centers, including a 500 MW center in Somerset and a 100 MW center in Cayuga.
In July, New York Power Authority awarded the company 10 MW of hydropower, far less than the 125 MW that Riesling had sought for data center development. Riesling is seeking an additional power allocation from NYPA and economic assistance from Empire State Development.
"It would enable us to address the governor's environmental policy goal of eliminating coal while also transitioning to a new greener economy in New York, said Michael Enright, managing director of Beowulf Energy LLC, which manages the Somerset plant.
