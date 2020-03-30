The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It's expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)