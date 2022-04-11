The proposal to expand CWM’s hazardous waste landfill in Porter was the topic of a WebEx hearing before the state Siting Board on Monday.
CWM’s Residual Management Unit 1 (RMU1) closed in 2015. The proposed RMU2 application has been in process since 2003.
Department of Environmental Conservation Administrative Law Judge Daniel O’Connell presided over the hearing, which focused solely on economic issues and discussion of the pre-filed testimony of witnesses called by interested parties arguing against the expansion.
Testimony of Nicolas Rockler, Ph.D. was called into question with the admissibility of several items debated by CWM Attorney Jeffrey Kuhn even before cross examination began.
The vast majority of Kuhn’s objections to Rockler’s testimony were overruled by O’Connell, who yielded to arguments from Amy Witryol, party to the proceeding as a citizen activist.
Kuhn called Rockler’s Niagara County unemployment statistics into question and noted the county’s unemployment rate since the closure of RMU1 was the second highest in New York state for counties outside New York City.
Kuhn also called into question statistics from Rockler showing increased economic activity in Lewiston and Porter since the closure of RMU1.
The hearing began at 10 a.m. and continued through the afternoon with Kuhn cross-examining Rockler.
The economic impact hearing will continue at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The WebEx link for people wishing to watch the proceeding is https://www.dec.ny.gov/enb/20220330_hearings.html . Click on the blue link where it says CWM and keep going. A WebEx download may be required. Attendees are required to enter a user name, which will be visible to panelists, but can enter any name they like, for instance Euell Gibbons or Pete Seeger.
The discussion of economic impacts will not include the impact of radioactive soil on CWM property that’s left over from the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works (LOOW). About 710 acres of the 7,500-acre LOOW site is on the CWM property. Remediation of LOOW was announced earlier this month by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Additional hearings on landfill expansion will be scheduled, including one on environment impact. It’s expected the process will be wrapped up in 2023.
