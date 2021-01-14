ALBANY — A large batch of scheduled appointments for coveted COVID-19 vaccination at several SUNY campuses has been voided because they were "unauthorized," the Cuomo administration said Thursday night.
State officials said an unpublished scheduling link for vaccine appointments at SUNY campuses in Buffalo, Binghamton, Utica, Potsdam, Stony Brook and Plattsburgh was shared on social media, allowing those who had it to reserve time slots for the shots.
"It has come to our attention that an unpublished scheduling link was shared without authorization on social media this week, allowing some New Yorkers to make vaccine appointments for state-operated sites that are not currently open and were not taking appointments ... ."
The Cuomo administration made the announcement about the gaffe through Marcy Stevens, counsel for the state Office of Information Technology Services.
State officials did not release the number of appointments that were canceled.
"We are currently contacting everyone who used the unauthorized link to inform them of the situation," Stevens said in a statement. "We will continue to safeguard all New Yorkers' information and ensure equal access to the vaccine for everyone eligible."
Separately, the state health department announced that all vaccination appointments at state-operated inoculation sites have been booked for the next 14 weeks. The state is planning to add sites to the menu of locations, but doses of the vaccine have been in short supply across the state.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
