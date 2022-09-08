FILE - Fish swim near some bleached coral at Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, June 11, 2022. Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature goal, four Earth-changing climate “tipping points” are still likely to be triggered like the immediate loss of tropical coral reefs around the globe with a lot more looming as the planet heats more after that, a new study said. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)