Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.