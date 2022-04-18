Tattoo Artistry Against All Odds

Cyle Hoffman was hoping that his tattoo parlor in Newfane was getting back on its feet after financial hardships wrought by the Covid pandemic. His tattoo parlor, Dr. Igor’s Creation, which was just downstairs from where he and his family lived, struggled to stay open, which was especially hard on Hoffma, his wife Sara and their baby.
“Once the pandemic hit, I was really worried that we were going to end up having to close down,” said Hoffman. “After that, we closed our doors for eight months, and it was really hard on us. We were basically financially stuck.”
Then on Christmas morning of 2020, the ceiling in his family’s apartment collapsed. The cave-in largely affected their bathroom, which was rendered unusable. After this, Hoffman’s in-laws started taking care of their son, though Cyle and Sara stayed at their apartment, as there wasn’t enough room for all three of them to move in.
Hoffman noticed that the roof was leaking prior to this incident. He even warned his landlord about it before the roof collapsed, but nothing meaningful was done about it beyond the rent being raised.
“He had somebody come by three times, and said it was fixed, but it never properly got fixed,” said Hoffman.
Conditions with the pandemic gradually improved, and Hoffman was able to see customers again. He had accrued a backlog of customers, and people were eager to spend their stimulus money.
While Hoffman was able to still operate his business downstairs, eventually the damage spread to his shop. In October of last year, while Hoffman had just finished giving a tattoo to a customer, the ceiling in his tattoo parlor finally collapsed. While it did scare Hoffman and his customer, luckily no one was hurt. Dr. Igor’s Creations permanently closed its doors the following month.
Hoffman credited his in-laws in helping him to set up his new shop now called Pinhead Tattoo and Piercing, which opened in January of this year. His in-laws took out a loan to buy their new building in Lockport, and used their house as collateral.
Different from Hoffman’s other shop, Pinhead also has an in-store coffee shop. Hoffman has stated that he wanted to try something different than usual tattoo shops, that also offers a diversified method of income.
“There’s tattoo shops everywhere,” said Hoffman. “But there’s no tattoo shops where you can get espresso, or a muffin. It’s a game changer, and I wanted to have more to offer than just putting all my eggs in one basket.”
Hoffman has been a tattoo artist for 17 years and is still offering free memorial tattoos, for those looking to honor a deceased loved one. His memorial tattoos were covered by the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.