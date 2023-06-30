After launching his own reality show, “My Tattoo Story,” Cyle Hoffman is riding a wave of appreciation.
Best Pros named his Pinhead Tattoos & Piercing the No. 1 tattoo shop in Lockport.
Plus, he’s getting a listing in the Marquis Who’s Who, next to celebrities like Mark Zuckerberg and Nancy Pelosi. The who’s-who bound booklet will be in libraries across New York state.
“I thought it was a scam, but I looked it up and it’s legit,” Hoffman said.
In a letter to Hoffman, the Marquis organization indicated it had picked up this newspaper’s account of Hoffman’s show and wanted to include him in the edition.
Once he was satisfied it is “legit,” Hoffman received the offer like a breath of fresh air.
“I’ve been doubting myself,” he said. “But getting recognition, you’re excited. It gets you saying, ‘I can do this.’”
In terms of his streamed reality show, he certainly is.
Hoffman is doubling down on his success with a new season which will focus on diseases and infections seen in the trade. He said two more episodes of season one will be streaming on Youtube, Roku and Tubi on August 1 and filming of season two will begin August 5.
Hoffman first caught the eye of the Union-Sun & Journal when he moved to Newfane from Florida with his wife, Sara. The couple had been homeless in Florida and Sara was expecting their first child. At first the Hoffmans lived with relatives, then found a building for rent where they could live upstairs while Cyle operated a tattoo parlor on the ground floor.
Hoffman said that find was like a miracle, and it made him able to provide for his growing family.
Then the Covid pandemic hit, and the roof over Hoffman’s apartment caved in, and he needed a fresh start.
These days, Hoffman is working in Lockport, where he has appointments booked until August and employs an apprentice, Cecilia Ivy Price.
Hoffman said he’s teaching Price that competent tattooing requires sterile equipment as much as artistic talent.
“I treat it like a doctor’s office,” he said.
Currently, Hoffman is also planning “Zombie-con,” a horror event next year, to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Everything will be zombie oriented. Horror art and anything zombie,” Hoffman said. “An example would be a ‘zombie refrigerator’ where you open it up and it’s got teeth and everything.”
More about Zombie-con can be found at Zombiezcon.simdif.com.
