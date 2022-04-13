Residents and out-of-towners will have to wait until 2023 to drive on a fully restored West Avenue in the City and the Town of Lockport.
According to Public Information Officer Susan Surdej of the State Department of Transportation (DOT), a highway rehabilitation project on Route 31 from Park Avenue to Upper Mountain Road will begin its bidding process early next year.
The reason for the hold-up is that the roadway has deteriorated so badly that additional engineering work needs to be done not only on the roadway, but also the sidewalks.
Former Highway Director Mike Hoffman was available for comment on the bumpy road of getting West Avenue back up to shape.
“The reason why is they held off and now it’s so bad that the quick fix now is no longer doable,” Hoffman said. “So now they have to engineer it.”
Hoffman said that, currently, someone has to do an evaluation, check out the approach to crosswalks for Americans with Disability Acts (ADA) compliance, as well as drainage receivers along the roadway.
“You have to do all this engineering work prior to doing that and that’s going to take so long … it doesn’t look like it’ll be done this year,” he said.
Hoffman noted that the DOT was responsible for the state-funded engineering work.
In the meantime, newly appointed Highway Director Clay Dimmick said that his department will put down “strips” to level out the heinously bumpy road and fill in the deep potholes.
“We’re going to run some kind of the strips on there as soon as we’ve got the blacktop up and running to smooth that out,” Dimmick said. “We’ll fill in the really deep spots, but we’ll run strips of blacktop across there."
Dimmick said that he wasn’t sure how the work and funds would be divvied up, but said he believes that there’ll be a meeting with the DOT on the topic.
On the other side of town, East Avenue’s repair work has finished its bidding process and was presented to the Common Council Wednesday night.
City Engineer Mike Marino said earlier that the project’s most responsible bid came from Millherst Construction at $332,580.
“The City received money from the DOT for maintenance for DOT roads that are designated as a State Touring Route,” Marino said. “So even though it’s a DOT road, it is required to be maintained by the City, but … the DOT has changed their programs up and actually has allocated funds to the city to help with maintenance of State Touring Routes.”
The road requires milling and paving, Marino said, as well as new manhole covers and other routine maintenance. The city has received $837,869.70 from the NYSDOT for work.
“Hopefully all that will be done by the 4th of July parade,” he said.
Dimmick said city workers will be involved with the project on East Avenue and work with the contractor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.