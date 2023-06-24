Teresa Chang, left, takes photos as Shuggie’s Trash Pie co-owner Kayla Abe brings a Cheddah and Feta Trash Pie pizza to the table at the restaurant in San Francisco. Today is World Upcycling Day, which celebrates the repurposing of old products into something new. This year, the movement is focusing on upcycling food, like misshapen produce or offcuts of meat, as a way to prevent food waste. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)