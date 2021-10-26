Hartland Town Justice Linda Ark has competition to keep her post for another four years.
The first-term justice, a retired paralegal elected in November 2017, said she originally went for the post in her native town because “no one else did.” Now she hopes to continue making an impact in people’s lives and believes the best way to highlight her performance is by the simple saying, “Everybody deserves a second chance.”
Ark’s opponent, Hartland transplant James Minner, says it’s time for sweeping change at the town hall.
Minner, a paralegal at HoganWillig Attorneys at Law, initially had trouble getting on the ballot for the 2021 election, as did two first-time candidates for town board seats, due to technical errors on their designating petitions. While Minner was able to correct the error on his petitions in time, and obtain party lines on the ballot, Cheryl Confer and Margaret Zaepfel were not able, even with help from the HoganWillig law firm.
The women are now write-in candidates for office and Minner suggested his and their experience with the petitioning process speaks to a hostile status quo in the town. He predicted the incumbents will be voted out in November because “people are fed up.”
Further, he pledged to always do what’s “best” for the people of Hartland.
“People, they have this feeling, rightfully so, that courts all over the state, let alone town courts, are politicized. Courts are highly politicized often because a lot judges are appointees,” he said. “The truth is that has happened to my opponent is right now. She’s become political.”
Ark declined to comment on Minner’s claim.
“I have been dignified, I’m proud of what I’ve done, and I am just not going to go there,” she said.
Ark is a lifelong Hartland resident like her mother, her maternal grandparents and great-grandparents. She believes she has been ethical, compassionate and fair as a town justice and said she would like to continue in the role in that manner.
“I’m not a prideful person, but I do feel I am proud of what I’ve done (as a town justice) and that I have fulfilled what’s been expected of me. Absolutely,” Ark said. “Is there anything else I can do? I don’t think so, because it’s not the kind of position. You’re not making promises to the people. When you’re a justice you have to remain neutral.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.