The Town of Lockport held a public hearing for a new local law regarding the residence requirements for a deputy building inspector at 1 p.m. Wednesday. No one from the public spoke for or against the measure and the Town Board voted unanimously in favor of enacting it.
The law would allow a deputy building inspector to live anywhere in Niagara County and still be hired by the Town of Lockport. Before the local law, entitled “Local Law Modifying the Residency Requirement for Deputy Building Inspectors,” the former regulation said that deputy building inspectors be required to live in the Town of Lockport or an adjacent municipality.
“The proposed local law expands the residency requirement for deputy building inspectors to allow that that position be filled by a candidate that lives in any municipality within Niagara County,” Town Clerk Judi Newbold said. “The complete text of said law is on file at the office of the Town Clerk and is available for review by any interested person during normal business hours.”
Earlier this week Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker said that a candidate, Brian Fineberg, had already had an interview for the position and was qualified, as well as experienced, and the Town made him an offer for the position, which he accepted. The only problem was that Fineberg lives in North Tonawanda, a city not adjacent to the Town of Lockport.
“We interviewed (Fineberg) and he was already experienced and qualified and was very familiar with the systems the town uses, computer-wise,” Crocker said.
Having also interviewed the top two civil service test candidates and finding them lacking, Crocker felt due diligence had been taken and also said that for some positions in the Town it was required that the employee be in Lockport at a moment’s notice. These included highway and water/sewer personnel, but not deputy building inspectors.
In terms of widening the requirement even further to other counties, Crocker said that the job is still a part of the New York State Civil Service law which prohibits crossing county lines.
