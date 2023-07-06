The Lockport Town Board has scheduled a 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2 public hearing on a proposed amended town solar law. Supervisor Mark Crocker describes the revised law as protective of “home rule.”
“If there’s no law, the state will ride roughshod over us,” he said. “I believe this law is comprehensible and fair. I hope the public does, too.”
Highlighting different portions of the draft, Crocker noted:
• In a utility-scale solar development, the setback of an array from any dwelling on an adjacent lot has been increased to 700 feet from 500 feet;
• Screening requirements have been increased. A minimum three rows of staggered trees and shrubs must surround a project, and the developer must use plant species native to the Western New York region to support native pollinator and wildlife habitats;
• Solar project development is prohibited on acreage that’s deemed “prime” farmland;
• Project developers must provide a decommissioning bond or other security to cover the cost of cleanup when a project is abandoned or reaches the end of useful life;
• Utility-scale project developers must obtain a Payment In Lieu of Taxes agreement with the Town of Lockport, and the town reserves the right to seek a Host Community Agreement in addition, to lessen impacts on the community.
The revised solar law was drafted by the board over a period exceeding 18 months, during which a moratorium on new solar project proposals was in place. The first six-month moratorium was declared in June 2021, after the town green-lighted the Slayton Settlement Solar Project, a 45-acre array hosted by Maverick Farms, much to the chagrin of neighbors and parties opposed to solar “farming.” That project won approval because it conformed with the town’s solar law at the time.
Town board member Darlene DiCarlo said the proposed revised law is “comprehensive and well thought out. There are many provisions ... that protect our community and its residents” and at the same time make room for solar developments “as long as they are comprehensive and well thought out.”
Copies of the proposed revised law can be obtained at the town clerk’s office.
