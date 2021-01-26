New York Power Authority’s Board of Trustees approved four economic development awards that will spur $356 million in private capital investments in Niagara and Erie counties, it was announced on Tuesday.
The allocations of 11,650 kilowatts of low-cost hydropower from the Lewiston-based Niagara Power Project will be awarded to Stavatti Aerospace in Niagara Falls, Trek in Lockport and the Erie County-based businesses Life Technologies and Sucro Real Estate NY. The companies are using low-cost power to expand or create new facilities and hire additional workers.
Stavatti Aerospace, an aircraft manufacturer focused on the design and production of military, commercial, and general aviation aircraft, was awarded a 2,700-kW allocation to create 363 jobs and invest up to $156 million to establish an aircraft research, design, and prototyping facility at Niagara Falls International Airport. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.
Trek, a manufacturer of electrostatic measurement and high voltage solutions, was awarded a 350-kW allocation to create 30 jobs and invest $6 million to establish a new center at its existing facility at Harrison Place to centralize engineering resources, develop new manufacturing capabilities and eliminate redundancies within the organization.
Life Technologies in Grand Island, a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific, is a producer of cell culture products for the pharmaceutical industry. The firm was awarded a 3,600-kW allocation to create 140 jobs and invest $175 million to construct a 43,500-square foot addition to its plant to accommodate the production of animal origin free and advanced granulation technology products. The project would also support an upgraded water for injection system to increase the production capacity of approximately 12,000 square feet of renovated space. Construction is set to begin later this year.
Sucro Real Estate NY was awarded a 5,000-kW allocation to establish a full-scale sugar refinery at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna, creating 50 jobs and capital investment of $19 million. The new plant will produce organic and conventional refined sugar as bulk and packaged products in both granular and liquid forms. The project site encompasses 12 acres, which includes three large buildings requiring extensive renovations. Sucro is planning to begin construction on multiple phases of the project in 2021.
“Low-cost hydropower from the Power Authority’s Niagara power plant has been a cornerstone of the Western New York economy for decades. We are very proud to make these four significant power allocations in support of significant investments ... to reinvigorate our economy in 2021 and beyond,” said NYPA board Chairman John R. Koelmel of Buffalo.
Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for companies within a 30-mile radius of the Niagara Power Project as well as businesses in Chautauqua County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.