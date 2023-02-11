FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, Trudeau said that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)