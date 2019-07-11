Trump hails conservatives for bypassing 'fake news'

Judith C. (Mott) Kirkpatrick passed peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born January 18, 1948 in Niagara Falls, NY. Predeceased by her parents, Cleveland and Gretchen Mott of Olcott, NY; and David Kirkpatrick, her husband of over 49 years. Judy and Dave were ma…