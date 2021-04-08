A worker, left, gives a COVID-19 vaccine inside a cubicle while another person shops at a Walmart store in Haleyville, Ala., Monday, April 5, 2021. The store is in Winston County, which is trying to get more people immunized but is running into problems with both supply and willingness from a population that is both nearly all white and voted heavily for former President Donald Trump last year. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)