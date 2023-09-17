In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, President Donald Trump reviews his speech with Stephen Miller in the Oval Office of the White House on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television, saying he would “tell people later at an appropriate time.” (House Select Committee via AP, File)