Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but won't concede

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with a few showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a few showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.