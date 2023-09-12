Two Newfane daycare employees are facing multiple charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
Victoria Stanton, 22, and Karon Anterline, 66, both employees of Sweet Angels Daycare of Newfane, were arrested by New York State Police on Monday, following that agency’s investigation of complaints by parents of children who attended Sweet Angels. The complaints were lodged this past February.
State Police determined that there were a “select amount” of instances of physical and mental abuse towards some of the children by the two daycare employees, Public Information Officer Trooper James O’Callaghan said.
Stanton was arraigned in Newfane Town Court on Tuesday afternoon. Town Justice Scott Boudeman issued two orders of protection against Stanton for two of the children.
Attorney Anthony Lana, who is representing Stanton, said the two counts of endangerment stem from alleged abuse that occurred over a period of a “couple months” in 2022. Lana added that Stanton, the acting director of Sweet Angels Daycare, denies all allegations of abuse.
“(This case) is in the infancy stages right now. We don’t know much more than the allegations,” Lana said.
Stanton is due back in Newfane Court on Nov. 28.
Anterline, who also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, is scheduled to be arraigned in town court on Sept. 19.
Kelly Doel, the owner of Sweet Angels Daycare, did not respond immediately to questions about the employment status of Stanton and Anterline on Tuesday.
