Two members of the state Assembly — Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron — were both diagnosed with COVID-19, it was announced Saturday night.
“It is important to note that both members have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday night. “Speaker Heastie has been in contact with both members and we are taking swift action to address this situation.
"We have spoken with the Senate and are undertaking an intensive cleaning of the Capital and the Legislative Office Building. All legislators and staff that have come in contact with these members will be tested to ensure the safety of everyone.”
Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, Cuomo said, the state Capitol is closed to visitors effective Sunday.
