Technicians work to destroy the United States’ chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot, in Pueblo, Colo., on June 8. The Department of Defense and its systems contractor, the Bechtel Pueblo Team, had more than 1,500 employees working on the project to disarm the more than 780,078 munitions containing mustard gas that were on the site for more than eight decades. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)