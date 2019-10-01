Ukraine's leader: Trump didn't use aid as lever  

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.