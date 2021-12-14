"A Glimpse Into Our Past," the current exhibit at Kenan House Gallery, commemorates the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal's 200th year in local newspapering with a show of community members' keepsake editions and news clippings, marketing ephemera, "tools of the trade" and, on the second floor of Kenan House, the Kenan Center in the news through the years. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (except Dec. 24). Admission is free. Advance reservations are strongly recommended; call 716-433-2617 to schedule a tour. (US&J file photo / James Neiss)