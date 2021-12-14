"A Glimpse Into Our Past," the museum-style multimedia exhibit celebrating the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal's 200th year in local newspapering, will continue at Kenan House Gallery, 430 Locust St., through December 29th.
The exhibit showcases community members' loaned or donated keepsake editions and news clippings and, in the process, illustrates continuity and change, in the community, in our country and in the US&J, over time.
Originally scheduled for a two-week run, the exhibit was extended with permission from Kenan Center management.
Kenan House Gallery is open by appointment Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.; call 716-433-2617 to schedule a visit. Admission is free of charge; donations are accepted. The gallery will be closed this weekend and during the Christmas holiday weekend, December 24th through December 26th. For more information, visit www.kenancenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.