FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at his offices in New York. New Yorkers can now possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis under a legalization bill signed by Cuomo. Criminal justice reform advocates hope the legislation signed Wednesday, March 31, will help redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP, File)