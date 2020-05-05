Recently updated information from the New York State Department of Health reveals five nursing care facilities in Niagara County have had at least one COVID-19 death.
The update, from data as of Sunday, reported 15 deaths at local adult care homes since the pandemic began.
Elderwood at Lockport had one confirmed death.
Newfane Rehab & Nursing Center had six confirmed deaths and two presumed deaths from the disease.
Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center had four confirmed deaths.
Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence had three confirmed deaths.
Schoellkopf Health Center had one confirmed death.
Previously, the information released by the state health department only listed individual nursing home or adult care facilities if they had more than five deaths, as health officials argued the case for protecting patient privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.