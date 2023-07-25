Charles A. Upson Elementary School has a new principal and her Tuesday appointment by the Lockport school board made local history.
Jocelyn Harrington is the first African American principal in Lockport City School District, according to superintendent Mathis Calvin III.
An Amherst native who most recently has been an elementary school principal in Clayton County, Georgia, Harrington was present for the board’s appointing vote, during a special meeting, and received a round of applause from the trustees and audience members.
Harrington has worked in the education field for 17 years.
At Upson Elementary, she’ll succeed principal Jennifer Gilson, who has been reassigned to Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.
Thirty applications were received for the Upson post, according to Calvin. After screening, select applicants were interviewed first by a stakeholder committee consisting of teachers, staff and parents, then by Calvin and other district administrators. Two applicants stood out, Calvin said, and one of them was Harrington.
Vetting of the finalists continued “all the way up to today,” he said. “We did some final checks to make sure everything shown was good, and we were able to move forward with Principal Harrington.”
