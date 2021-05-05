US Covid toll projected to drop sharply by late July    

John Grubb, of St. Michael, Minn., hugs and says goodbye to several of his caregivers as his wife, Kelly, lower right, looks on before he is discharged from Hennepin County Medical Center on May 3, after spending 81 days on the ECMO heart-lung bypass machine, which has been the treatment of last resort in COVID-19 care. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File)