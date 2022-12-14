A visitor sits on a bench to look over artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg’s “In America: Remember,” a temporary art installation made up of white flags to commemorate Americans who died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington in October 2021. The number of U.S. deaths has dropped in 2022 after soaring for two years during the pandemic, but it still is much higher than the levels before the coronavirus hit. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)