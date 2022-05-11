US inflation hit 8.3% last month but slows from 40-year high

Lawrence S. Radzinski, O.S.F., May 8, 2022. Born July 21, 1935 in Albion. Son of the late Stanley A. and Wanda M. (Furmanski) Radzinski. Larry retired from Jubilee Foods in 1997 after 44 years in the grocery business. He was a member of Holy Trinity R.C. Parish, St. Mary's Church in Medina P…