US police assess rise in threat tips after 3 mass killings

FILE - This undated file photo released by the Long Beach, Calif., Police Department shows weapons and ammunition seized from a cook at a Los Angeles-area hotel who allegedly threatened a mass shooting. Rodolfo Montoya was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 20, a day after allegedly telling a co-worker at the Long Beach Marriott he planned to shoot fellow workers and others. Experts say media coverage of the shootings makes the public more prone to inform on worrisome relatives or neighbors in an attempt to thwart more shootings. Following the high-profile shootings in California and Texas and Ohio, tips to the FBI rose by about 15,000 each week. (Long Beach Police Department via AP, File)