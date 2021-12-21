Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%.