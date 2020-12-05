FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, a flashing sign on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, reports the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community. States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point — with the worst feared yet to come. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)