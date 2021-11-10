Vacanti reaches final showdown

Joshua Vacanti of Lockport has advanced the final round in the popular show, “The Voice.” After being picked by judge John Legend, Vacanti has continued to raise local hopes for a hometown winner of the contest.
In this round, the Voice Live Playoffs, Vacanti sang “You and I” by Lady Gaga, to the crowd’s approval. He remained seated for the first verse, then rose and motioned to the crowd as he used the stage for a stunning, winning performance.
He is now one of the final 13 contestants in the show and the final winner will be determined by the viewers after next week’s event.
For those looking to vote, the Voice has an official app, or participants can vote online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
