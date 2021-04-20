The Niagara County Department of Health will be holding its COVID-19 Point of Dispensing (POD) vaccine clinic this week at the Transit Drive-In. New first-dose vaccine appointments for eligible individuals 18 years of age and older are now available.
Appointments can be made by going to niagaracounty.com and clicking on the blue box that says “COVID-19 Vaccination Info”. The scheduling link is found under “Step 1.” Niagara County residents that do not have internet access may register for an appointment by calling 211 or 1-888-696-9211.
All Niagara County Department of Health PODs are scheduled on a weekly basis, as they are dependent on the quantity and type of vaccine received from New York State. Registration is required.
