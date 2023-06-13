Lockport Police Department on Tuesday night identified Harshah Shah as the passenger who died Monday after a boat capsized in the Lockport Cave.
Shah was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful life saving efforts once the rescue got underway, Police Chief Steve Abbott said in a news release. No other information about Shah was provided.
A boat operated by Lockport Cave & Under Ground Boat Ride capsized inside the "cave," an old hydraulic raceway aside the Erie Canal near the Lockport locks, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday. Twenty-nine people were aboard including hospitality industry workers from the Lockport area and staff members of Destination Niagara USA, Niagara County's tourism promotion agency.
When the boat overturned, riders were thrown into water that's about 5 to 5-1/2 feet deep and some became trapped underneath the boat. In all, 11 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.
Investigation into the capsizing continued Tuesday. Abbott said LPD is working in conjunction with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation's Marine Law Enforcement division.
Abbott added that the boat was returned to its normal position Tuesday, for further inspection, by personnel from Niagara County Emergency Management and the sheriff's tactical rescue and underwater recovery teams.
Lockport Cave & Under Ground Boat Ride remains closed until further notice.
According to John Percy, CEO of Destination Niagara USA, seven of the passengers on the Monday ride were Destination Niagara team members. On Tuesday, they were "doing OK," he said.
All of the riders "are human beings that experienced a horrific accident. All 29 people have lives, families and work in our industry," Percy said.
Passenger Elizabeth Morrissette said in a Tuesday interview with ABC's Good Morning America that people were panicking and yelling as they were thrown from the boat. While some were trapped underneath it, some scrambled to get on top of the overturned vessel. Others were in the water in a cramped 2- to 3-foot space between the sides of the boat and the cave walls.
Passenger Daniel Morrissette was trapped underneath the boat and said he struggled to breathe.
"By the time I realized what happened, the boat was on top of me and I couldn't find any air pockets or anything," he told GMA.
Sixteen people were brought out of the cave, including a woman who was reached when first responders were able to smash a hole in the cave wall to reach her. Others got out from underneath the boat on their own and walked to the dock.
Going forward, Percy said, Destination Niagara will do everything it can to assist the survivors and help replace any items that were destroyed or lost, such as eye glasses and cellphones.
"(We're) taking it day by day and making sure all those who were impacted by this are touched by us in some way," he said.
Percy added that no determination has been made about resuming future tours and it is too soon to know what impact the accident will have on local tourism.
"Will it impact that attraction? Absolutely. Will it have an overall impact on tourism in the county? It’s too early to tell,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.