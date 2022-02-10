The window is closing for registered voters in New York state who want to change their party enrollment ahead of the 2022 primary elections.
Any change of enrollment made through the state Department of Motor Vehicles website must be done by Friday (Feb. 11).
Paper applications can be hand-delivered to the local county Board of Elections as late as Monday (Feb. 14).
This year, Primary Election Day is June 28.
To check your voter registration status, visit elections.ny.gov, the state Board of Elections’ website.
