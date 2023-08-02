Walmart has introduced inclusive shopping techniques as back-to-school shopping starts to get underway.
Most Walmart stores nationwide, including the Lockport supercenter on South Transit Road, will offer sensory friendly shopping hours every Saturday this month from 8 to 10 a.m.
During these hours the store will dim its lights, turn off radios and set TV displays to static or low sensory images. Lockport store manager Greg Yuchnitz said the goal is to make the shopping experience more friendly for people of all ages who have sensory disabilities.
He added that the store sees an increase in families and younger shoppers during the summer, especially when it’s time to shop for school supplies.
“It’s typically a lot slower at that time anyway, so it’s already kind of quiet. So it just adds to that effect a little bit more,” Yuchnitz said. “It just makes it easier for not only parents but people with disabilities.”
The Lockport store has been offering the sensory-friendly Saturday shopping hours since July 8. Yuchnitz said the store has received an overall positive reception from shoppers.
“There’s been a lot of people that have reached out and said that they’re so grateful that there is something like this. It’s those little things, like just having the less sounds for the kids (that) makes it much more relaxing for them,” he said.
