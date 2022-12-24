Warming shelters have been opened throughout Niagara County for those who have lost power, are stranded or are experiencing extreme cold temperatures.
While a countywide travel ban is still in effect, people in need may travel to a warming shelter if they are able to do so safely, the sheriff's office announced.
Anyone who can't travel safely to a warming shelter should call 716-438-3394 for a lift.
Designated warming shelters are listed below.
Cambria Fire Company, 4631 Cambria Wilson Road, Lockport
Frontier Fire Company, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls
Hartland Fire Company, 8945 Ridge Road, Gasport
Lewiston #2 Fire Company, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road, Lewiston
Miller Hose Fire Company, 6161 McKee Street, Newfane
Olcott Fire Company, 1691 Lockport Street, Olcott
Pekin Fire Company, 3024 Upper Mountain Road, Sanborn
Ransomville Fire Company, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Road, Ransomville
Rapids Fire Company Main Hall, 7195 Plank Road, Lockport
St. Johnsburg Fire Company, 7165 Ward Road, Wheatfield
Sanborn Fire Company, 5811 Buffalo Street, Lewiston
Shawnee Fire Company, 3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn
South Wilson Fire Company, 4194 Chestnut Road, Wilson
Terry's Corners Fire Company, 7801 Chestnut Ridge Road, Gasport
Upper Mountain Fire Company, 839 Moyer Road, Lewiston
Wendleville Fire Company Hall One, 7340 Campbell Blvd, Pendleton
Wendleville Fire Company Hall Two, 6440 Main Road, Pendleton
Wilson Fire Company, 250 Young Street, Wilson
Wolcottsville Fire Company, 6337 Wolcottsville Road, Royalton
Wrights Corners Fire Company Main Hall, 4043 Lake Avenue, Lockport
Youngstown Fire Company, 625 Third Street, Youngstown
Lockport City Hall, One Locks Plaza, Lockport
Community Missions, 1570 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls
Niagara Gospel Mission, 1317 Portage Road, Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.