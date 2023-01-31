Opposition to improvement work at the intersection of Townline and Ridge roads at Warrens Corners seems to have waned, a state Department of Transportation spokesperson observed during a Tuesday open house-style meeting about a new plan to fix the tricky crossroads.
“We proposed a project in 2007, but we had a lot of resistance. We seem to be getting a lot of positive comments this time,” DOT's Susan Surdej said.
During the open house at Lockport Town Hall, illustrations of the proposed realignment were shown, along with statistics on the number of motor vehicle accidents at the intersection and their causes. Members of the public were invited to have a look, ask questions and provide feedback to DOT staff.
The state's plan is to realign Townline Road (Route 93) to the west, at the intersection of Ridge Road (Route 104), widen Ridge Road and add a dedicated left turn lane for westbound traffic, widen Townline Road to add a dedicated right turn lane, and install a new three-color traffic signal at the intersection.
In addition, DOT is proposing to: close Old Beebe Road at the intersection with Ridge Road and construct a cul-de-sac; eliminate the slip ramp for Ridge Road eastbound to Stone Road; and realign Stone to the south at the intersection with Townline Road.
As she looked over the panels depicting the plan, Ridge Road resident Virginia Lee said traffic often passes her property going "at least" 80 mph and she has almost been hit more than once while backing out of her driveway. Lee thinks reconfiguration is a good idea.
“There needs to be a slowdown at that intersection,” she said.
Surdej said the Townline-Ridge realignment was a long time coming, based on the number of motor vehicle accidents there.
“We want this project because the accident rate is higher than the state’s average,” she said.
Realignment is in the "preliminary design" stage now, Surdej said. Construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2024 and be done by the end of the year. She added that two-way traffic will be maintained while the work is done, emergency vehicle routes will be unimpeded and local businesses will remain accessible, albeit with minor delays.
Bill and Kathy Rickerson, who also reside near the Townline-Ridge crossroads, perused the DOT documents and said the only downside they see is the possibility of right-hand turning onto Stone Road by drivers who think speeding on turns is "fun."
“They’re out there,” Bill Rickerson said.
Kathy Rickerson added that she's unsure how some farm vehicles will handle hard right turns onto Route 93 from Ridge Road.
Additional comments about DOT's proposal are encouraged. Email Robert.Schaller@dot.ny.gov or call 716-847-3043 by Feb. 14.
